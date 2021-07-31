checkAd

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
31.07.2021, 00:48  |  14   |   |   

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August 9, 2021.

AMC is introducing an exciting new partnership with Say Technologies to enhance engagement with our approximately 4 million retail investors by providing an online platform to ask questions of management. Starting today, AMC invites investors to submit and upvote questions that they would like addressed on our earnings webcast by visiting the platform: app.saytechnologies.com/amc-2021-q2/. This shareholder Q&A platform will remain open until 24 hours before the earnings webcast. Management will answer a selection of questions during the earnings webcast on August 9, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CDT /5:00 p.m. EDT.

Management will respond to questions about AMC’s strategic priorities, business operations, and financial position, as well as efforts on continuing to enhance our business. Note that at this time, to comply with U.S. securities laws and on the advice of counsel, unfortunately we are unable to answer any questions pertaining to the trading and price volatility of our securities, including but not limited to the short selling, of shares, or derivatives on AMC stock.

The Company’s earnings webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of AMC’s website at https://investor.amctheatres.com/corporate-overview/. Investors and interested parties should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, and/or download and install any necessary audio software.

  • Date: Monday, August 9, 2021
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. CDT / 5:00 p.m. EDT

An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website after the call for a limited time.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

Website Information

This press release, along with other news about AMC, is available at www.amctheatres.com. We routinely post information that may be important to investors in the Investor Relations section of our website, www.investor.amctheatres.com. We use this website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, and we encourage investors to consult that section of our website regularly for important information about AMC. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. Investors interested in automatically receiving news and information when posted to our website can also visit www.investor.amctheatres.com to sign up for email alerts.

Category: Company Release

AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussion zu AMC Entertainment Holdings Registered (A)

Diskussion: AMC Entertainment-Aktie: Kursziel 1 US-Dollar
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the market closes on Monday, August …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eutelsat Communications:  Full Year 2020-21 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Oatly ...
BeiGene Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 3 SEQUOIA Trial Comparing BRUKINSA ...
NIH Advances ACTIV-5/BET-B Trial Evaluating Lenzilumab from a Phase 2 Exploratory Study to a Phase ...
Humana Prices $3.0 Billion Debt Offering
TotalEnergies: Financial Report – 1st half 2021
SJW Group Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance, and Declares ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces that Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
Holcim:  Profitable Growth Continues, Record Results in H1
SUNCREST BANK INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Suncrest Bank ...
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Palantir and U.S. Government to Continue Work on COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
29.07.21Bereit für’s Comeback?: Kinos offen, Gäste zurück – Tim Schäfer: AMC kann „langfristig überleben“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
28.07.21McDonaldu00b4s, Spotify, Starbucks, AMD, Bitcoin, Big Digital, Alphabet, AMC, Alibaba, Nio - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
28.07.21Disney: „Black Widow“ scheitert an der Umsetzung. Was das für die Kinos bedeutet
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
24.07.21VW, Palantir Technologies, AMC, GameStop – IPO von Robinhood erfolgt noch in der nächsten Woche
NTG24 | Kommentare
24.07.21AMC Entertainment-Aktie: Investor verkauft, Personalwechsel und Zukäufe
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
23.07.21Es ist Game Over für AMC, aber diese Aktien können immer noch zum Mond fliegen(1) 
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
22.07.21BYD will nach oben, Jinkosolar probt Ausbruch, Nel ASA läuft weiter, AMC Entertainment baut Boden
NTG24 | Kommentare
21.07.21AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader as Lead Director
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Meistgehandelte Aktien: Wieder Probleme bei der Windkraft-Tochter: Siemens Energy unter Druck – Smartbroker Top 10
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
21.07.21Statt AMC: 3 starke Aktien, die ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare