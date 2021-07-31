checkAd

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights and Warrants, Commencing August 4, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
31.07.2021, 01:44  |   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing August 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on July 19, 2021, may elect to separately trade the shares of common stock, rights and warrants included in such units on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”).

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The common stock, rights and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq under the symbols "CLAQ," "CLAQR" and "CLAQW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol “CLAQU.” Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the units into ordinary shares and warrants.

The units were initially offered by the Company in an underwritten offering. Chardan acted as sole book-running manager of the offering. A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 14, 2021. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan, 17 State Street, 21st Floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About CleanTech Acquisition Corp.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. While CleanTech Acquisition Corp. may pursue an initial business combination in any region or sector, CleanTech Acquisition Corp. will seek to identify, through its management team’s experience and expertise, a business that aims to contribute towards the mission of shifting the world away from carbon dependency and facilitating a greener future.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including the Company’s search for an initial business combination, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Contact:

Eli Spiro
Chief Executive Officer, CleanTech Acquisition Corp.
(917) 699-5990





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. Announces the Separate Trading of its Common Stock, Rights and Warrants, Commencing August 4, 2021 NEW YORK, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (the "Company") announced today that, commencing August 4, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering completed on July 19, 2021, may elect to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Communiqué - Orange sets out its 2023 ambitions for three of the strategic high-growth areas ...
RCI Banque: FIRST HALF 2021 RESULTS: RCI BANK AND SERVICES CONSOLIDATES ITS OPERATING PROFIT AND ACHIEVES ...
AMA: 2021 first-half consolidated revenues
Šiaulių Bankas Group results for 1H 2021
ArcelorMittal and the Government of Canada announce investment of CAD$1.765 billion in ...
[iliad press release] Announcement of a simplified public tender offer for iliad shares
Draganfly Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering in the United States and Common Shares ...
Craig Granowitz, M.D., Ph.D. Joins Lexicon as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer
Goliath Drills 67.1 Meters of Quartz-Sulphide Veining, Brecciation and Associated Alteration in ...
Appendix 4C Quarterly Activity Report
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Prothena Presents New Data from Robust Alzheimer’s Portfolio at the Alzheimer’s Association ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board