Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Score Media and Gaming Inc. (“Score Media” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCR) on behalf of Score Media stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Score Media has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Score Media purports to be Canada’s leader in digital sports media.

On or around February 25, 2021, Score Media conducted its IPO, eventually selling 6.9 million shares of Class A stock priced at $27 per share for gross proceeds of $186.3 million.

On July 13, 2021, Score Media reported its financial results for the third fiscal quarter of 2021. Among other things, Score Media reported GAAP earnings per share of -$0.78, missing consensus estimates by $0.48, and an EBITDA loss of $21.1 million, compared to a loss of $8.7 million for the same period in the prior year, citing “primarily . . . additional expenses incurred in connection with the ongoing expansion of the Company’s gaming operations as well as costs and professional service fees related to the recently completed U.S. initial public offering.”

On this news, Score Media’s stock price fell $1.75 per share, or 9.86%, to close at $15.99 per share on July 14, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Score Media shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

