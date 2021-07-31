EnWave Files Claim Against Former CEO and Others

EnWave is also pursuing claims against Primo Fabrication LLC, BC Hop Company Ltd., Dwayne Stewart, who is BC Hop Company Ltd.’s President, several companies doing business as Peregrine Precision Systems and Sean McLean, who is a principal of Peregrine Precision Systems.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of British Columbia against several defendants, including Timothy Durance, three other former EnWave employees Gary Sandberg, Bino Anand and Reihaneh Noorbakhsh and three companies associated with Mr. Durance, including Dehydration Research, LLC and Durance Technologies, Inc.

Mr. Durance was EnWave’s CEO from 1999 until his departure from EnWave in August 2018.

EnWave, in its Notice of Civil Claim, alleges that Mr. Durance and other defendants associated with Mr. Durance have used and disclosed EnWave’s confidential information in breach of obligations owed to EnWave. The Notice of Civil Claim seeks damages, an accounting of profits and injunctive relief.

About EnWave

EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed a Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patent-pending methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV technology, shortening the time from harvest to high-quality, marketable cannabis products.

REV technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV technology. It has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date in twenty countries worldwide. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market, and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese brand.

EnWave has introduced REV as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV platforms:

nutraREV which is a drum-based system that dehydrates organic materials quickly and at low cost, while maintaining high levels of nutrition, taste, texture, and colour; and, quantaREV which is a tray-based system used for continuous, high-volume low-temperature drying.



