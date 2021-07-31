checkAd

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Autor: Accesswire
31.07.2021, 05:00  |  36   |   |   

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the "Announcement") that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the "Documents") on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been ‎made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.

The Company continues to work closely with its auditor to remedy the default status and file the Documents and the restatements of its Periodic Financial Statements (as such term is defined in the Announcement), as soon as possible.

As referenced in the Announcement, the Audit Committee of Petroteq has engaged legal counsel to undertake a review of the Settlement ‎Agreement, the Note and the Security Agreement with the view to determining whether they are enforceable (and, in particular, whether the Security Agreement has properly charged the Company's ‎right, title and interest in the Oil and Gas Leases as personal property, and whether any security interests purportedly granted pursuant to the Security Agreement have been perfected under applicable ‎law), and whether the related liability should be classified as an actual or contingent liability.‎

The Company confirms that since the date of the Announcement: (i) except as set out above, there has been no material change to the information set out in the Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and confirms that it intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203 and issue bi-weekly default status reports for so long as the delay in filing the Documents is continuing, each of which will be issued in the form of a press release; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; (iv) the Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings; and (v) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Seite 1 von 3


Petroteq Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Petroteq Energy Öl / Sand Extraktion interessante Ressourcennutzung !?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clickstream Subsidiary Rebel Blockchain successfully launches the Beta version of its Nifter(TM) ...
Empower Clinics Acquires Canadian Diabetes Leader MediSure
Link Global Technologies Signs A Letter of Intent to Acquire Clean Carbon Equity
Link Global Technologies Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021
Commencement Bancorp, Inc. (CBWA) Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Emgold Receives Approval To Trade on the OTCQB Market
University Bancorp 1Q2021 Net Income $7,703,863, $1.62 Per Share
UPDATE AND REPLACE: Alphinat Announces a Profit of $105,250 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
Lucky Minerals Samples 8.08 g/t Gold Across 7.0 Meters Including 17.63 g/t Gold Across 3.0 Meters ...
Barksdale Provides Debt Update
Titel
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements
MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces Opening of ...
Jerash Holdings to Double Worker Capacity at Facility in Al-Hasa As Part of Special Humanitarian ...
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
XPhyto’s Acquisition Target, 3a-Diagnostics, Reports Breakthrough Identification of COVID-19 ...
Hannover House Expands Production and Financing Opportunities in Oklahoma as Natural Extension to ...
Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Medaro Mining Closes Private Placement
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Petroteq Energy meldet Abschluss von FEED-Studie für Anlage mit Kapazität von 5.000 bbl/d
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
28.07.21Petroteq Energy Announces Completion of Feed Study for 5,000 Barrel per Day Plant
Accesswire | Analysen
27.07.21Petroteq meldet Kontakt von Uppgard
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
27.07.21Petroteq Announces Contact From Uppgard
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management Cease Trade Order; Cautions Against Reliance on Certain Previously-Issued Financial Statements
Accesswire | Analysen
16.07.21Uppgard Konsult AB Update on its Share Purchase Initiative for Petroteq Energy Inc (TSX-V:PQE, OTC:PQEFF, FSE:PQCF)
Accesswire | Analysen
13.07.21Petroteq kündigt Eigen- und Fremdfinanzierungen einschließlich Beteiligung durch den CEO an
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
13.07.21Petroteq Announces Equity and Debt Financings, Including Investment by CEO
Accesswire | Analysen
01.07.21Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Accesswire | Analysen