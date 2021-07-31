checkAd

ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Activision Blizzard, Inc. - ATVI

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ATVI).

On July 20, 2021, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against the Company alleging violations of the state’s Equal Pay Act as well as the Fair Employment and Housing Act based on disturbing incidents of sexual harassment and assault and a culture in which women faced unequal pay, assignment and promotion and that top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Activision’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Activision’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Activision shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-atvi/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Wertpapier


