



Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse in Mechelen, Belgium





Mechelen, Belgium, 31 July 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’) (Euronext Brussels: BCART) reports that a fire broke out at one of the Company’s warehouse facilities in Mechelen, Belgium, during the night of 30 July 2021.

No one was injured and all Biocartis staff on the site were safe. While the fire incident caused considerable damage to the warehouse facility and raw materials stock, the production line (‘ML2’) located in the affected building was not damaged. Production will however be disrupted because of the structural damage to the building from both the fire as well as the water damage from the fire extinguishing efforts.

Biocartis is now assessing the impact on production continuity from the lost raw materials and preparing a plan to maximize the transfer of production from production line ‘ML2’ in the affected building to production line ‘ML1’, which is located in another building at the Mechelen site. In addition, the Company is evaluating options to source raw materials from different suppliers in order to minimize production delay.

Biocartis would like to thank the Mechelen Fire Department and Biocartis staff for their swift action and professionalism in dealing with this incident.

Further updates will be made as appropriate.

Contact information:

Jean-Marc Roelandt

Chief Financial Officer Biocartis

e-mail jroelandt@biocartis.com

mobile +32 477 95 25 08





About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.