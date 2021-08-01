checkAd

Odoo, the Open Source ERP Leader, Announces $215M New Investment from Summit Partners

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Odoo, a leader in open source all-in-one business software, announced a US$215M investment from growth equity investor Summit Partners. The transaction represents an exit for investors Sofinnova Partners and XAnge who invested in the Company in 2010 and 2015, respectively.

Odoo’s success is the result of a relentless focus on building a great product and a strong community.

With 7 million users worldwide, Odoo is one of the most popular business management software solutions in the world. In the Middle East, the Company expanded at a rapid speed, reaching 160 employees in just three years, partnering with 600+ partners, and supporting 600,000+ users, including the likes of UPS, MoTeC Middle East, STRATA, Philip Morris International Inc., and Rashid Al Jabri Group of Companies.

The Company's SaaS offering includes applications covering all business needs: accounting, inventory, manufacturing, project management, HR, marketing, website builder and more. Odoo's vision is to streamline operations for small and medium-sized enterprises, by offering accessible, affordable solutions.

"Odoo has delivered sustained, strong and profitable growth over the course of the last several years, and this momentum has only accelerated in recent months," said Antony Clavel, a Managing Director at Summit Partners who joined the Odoo Board of Directors upon Summit's initial investment in the Company in December 2019. "We are excited to continue our partnership with the Odoo team and believe the Company is positioned to transform the landscape of business software." 

Odoo is more than an overnight success. From its bootstrapped founding in 2005, Odoo reached considerable scale with limited external funding; prior to Summit's initial investment in 2019. In 2018, the Odoo Middle East DMCC opened its office in Dubai, and the Managing Director accredits Odoo's success as a result of a relentless focus on building a great product and a strong community. The Company has an organizational culture for creative and forward-thinking innovation, making the Dubai office a desirable place for top tier candidates to join.

"Over the course of the last 3 years, the Middle East office growth demonstrates that open source business models have matured, and business owners here are questioning the high prices and complexities that the other software giants are offering," says Pavitra Singh, Managing Director of the Middle East branch. "Odoo is a progressive company that pushes enterprises forward through our innovative and flexible software. And with the incredible digital transformation here in the Middle East and the clear support for open source tech by regional governments, this is an exciting time for us to be leaders in this space". 

