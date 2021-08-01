checkAd

1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.08.2021, 15:04  |  24   |   |   

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter for the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company") has announced the end of the public subscription period for the offered shares on Tuesday 17/12/1442H (corresponding to 27/07/2021G). The coverage ratio for the offered shares by individual subscribers (the "Retail Tranche") reached 1170.48% and the total number of individual subscribers reached 69,598, injecting SAR 470,532,290 to subscribe to six hundred thousand (600,000) Ordinary Shares at a price of SAR 67 per share.

Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo

In accordance with the IPO Prospectus, six hundred thousand (600,000) Ordinary Shares have been allocated to individual subscribers, representing 10% of the total shares offered for public subscription, while five million four hundred thousand (5,400,000) Ordinary Shares have been allocated to institutional subscribers, representing 90% of the total shares offered for subscription.

Saudi Fransi Capital noted that the receiving bank will work to complete the procedures for returning surplus subscriptions no later than 25/12/1442H (corresponding to 04/08/2021G), and that the listing of the Company's shares on the Saudi Stock Exchange will take place after completing all relevant requirements and procedures. The listing date will be announced on the website of the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The prospectus for the subscription was published on the website of the Capital Market Authority www.cma.org.sa, the website of Tanmiah Food Company www.tanmiah.com, and the website of Saudi Fransi Capital www.sfc.sa.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1552331/Tanmiah_Food_Company_Logo.jpg

For media enquiries, please contact:
George Allen
George.Allen@Instinctif.com
+971 4 369 9353




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Saudi Fransi Capital, the Financial Advisor, Lead Manager, Bookrunner and Underwriter for the Initial Public Offering ("IPO") of Tanmiah Food Company ("Tanmiah" or the "Company") has announced the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Odoo, the Open Source ERP Leader, Announces $215M New Investment from Summit Partners
Camellia Plc: Purchase of Bardsley England, the UK's second largest apple supplier
1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition Market Size to Reach USD 115.06 Billion in ...
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...