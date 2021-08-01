checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.08.2021, 17:27  |  33   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter
Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds

01-Aug-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ. Allianz is fully cooperating with the SEC and the DOJ in the investigations and has immediately started its own review of this matter.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Allianz SE!
Long
Basispreis 198,28€
Hebel 15,00
Ask 1,29
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 224,78€
Hebel 15,00
Ask 1,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. However, it is currently neither feasible to predict how the SEC and DOJ investigations and the pending court proceedings may be resolved nor the timing of any such resolution. It is in particular not feasible to reliably estimate the amount of any possible resolution including potential fines. Therefore, no provision has been recognized at the current stage.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

 

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Seite 1 von 3
Allianz Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds 01-Aug-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17:31 UhrGluthitze und Brände am Mittelmeer, schwere Unwetter im Alpenraum
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:28 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
17:27 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
17:22 UhrAufräumarbeiten auf Hochtouren - Mängel bei Warnungen?
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
17:03 UhrScholz offen für obligatorische Elementarschadenversicherung
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
09:49 UhrAllianz-Aktie: Wachstum in China!
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.07.21ROUNDUP 2: Linde hebt Gewinnziel 2021 erneut an - Aktie steigt auf Rekordhoch
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21WDH/WOCHENAUSBLICK: Quartalsberichte schieben den Dax womöglich nicht mehr an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21WOCHENAUSBLICK: Quartalsberichte schieben den Dax womöglich nicht mehr an
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
30.07.21ROUNDUP/Nach Milliardengewinn: Swiss Re erwartet hohe Kosten durch Sturzflut
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten