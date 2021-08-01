Subsequent to the litigation pending in U.S. courts in relation to the Structured Alpha Funds against Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and other Allianz Group companies and the investigation launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") in 2020, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") has begun an investigation concerning the Structured Alpha Funds, and Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC has received a voluntary request for documents and information from the DOJ. Allianz is fully cooperating with the SEC and the DOJ in the investigations and has immediately started its own review of this matter.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Allianz SE / Key word(s): Legal Matter Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds 01-Aug-2021 / 17:27 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In light of the DOJ investigation and based on information available to Allianz as of today, the Board of Management of Allianz SE has reassessed the matter and has come to the conclusion that there is a relevant risk that the matters relating to the Structured Alpha Funds could materially impact future financial results of Allianz Group. However, it is currently neither feasible to predict how the SEC and DOJ investigations and the pending court proceedings may be resolved nor the timing of any such resolution. It is in particular not feasible to reliably estimate the amount of any possible resolution including potential fines. Therefore, no provision has been recognized at the current stage.

Person making the notification: Michael Sieburg, Compliance Officer, Allianz SE

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statementsThis document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.