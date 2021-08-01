DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Merger Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies 01-Aug-2021 / 22:01 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies

Berlin, August 1, 2021 - Today, Deutsche Wohnen SE (ISIN DE000A0HN5C6) ("Deutsche Wohnen") and Vonovia SE ( "Vonovia") entered into a new business combination agreement ("BCA") regarding the merger of both companies. Deutsche Wohnen remains convinced of the strategic advantages of a merger between the two companies.

In this context, Vonovia plans, subject to the approval of the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ("BaFin"), to make another voluntary public takeover offer pursuant to the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz) for all outstanding shares of Deutsche Wohnen at a price of EUR 53.00 per share in cash. The proposed takeover offer will be subject to a minimum acceptance rate of 50% of the outstanding shares in Deutsche Wohnen, and other customary conditions. As the planned takeover offer shall be made within the statutory lock-up period of one year after the minimum acceptance ratio of the takeover offer previously made by Vonovia has not been reached, prior exemption by BaFin is required.

The management board and the supervisory board of Deutsche Wohnen welcome Vonovia's planned improved takeover offer and, subject to the review of the final offer document, intend to support it and recommend its acceptance to the shareholders. Accordingly, Deutsche Wohnen has agreed to an exemption from the one-year lock-up period.

Together with Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen remains committed to the joint plan to create Europe's largest residential real estate group.

Both companies have adapted the agreement in principle to the new situation. The parties have retained the core content of the agreement on the combined company ("Vonovia SE" with headquarters in Bochum and management from Bochum and Berlin). This also applies to the previously agreed governance structure and board composition, in particular the appointment of Mr. Michael Zahn as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board and Mr. Philip Grosse as Chief Financial Officer of Vonovia.