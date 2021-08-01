checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, subject to BaFin approval

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Offer
Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, subject to BaFin approval

01-Aug-2021 / 22:01 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse

Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at EUR 53 per share, subject to BaFin approval

Bochum, 1 August 2021

On 1 August 2021, Vonovia SE entered into a new agreement with Deutsche Wohnen, based on the existing business combination agreement, to launch another voluntary public takeover offer to the shareholders of Deutsche Wohnen SE to acquire their no-par value bearer shares in Deutsche Wohnen SE, each representing a pro rata amount of the registered share capital of Deutsche Wohnen SE of EUR 1.00 per share (ISIN: DE000A0HN5C6) (Deutsche Wohnen Shares) against payment of an increased cash consideration in the amount of EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen Share if and as soon as permitted pursuant to the legal requirements.

A new public takeover offer and the publication of a decision to launch such an offer by a bidder pursuant are not permitted for one year following the end of the acceptance period, unless the target consents and the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, BaFin) waives the blocking period. In the new business combination agreement Deutsche Wohnen SE provided its consent and Vonovia will now immediately file a request for such an exemption from BaFin. The decision whether to grant the waiver from the blocking period is at the discretion of BaFin and is expected in the upcoming week.
Wertpapier


