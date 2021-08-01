checkAd

DGAP-News Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the near future

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.08.2021, 22:04  |  82   |   |   

DGAP-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the near future (news with additional features)

01.08.2021 / 22:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the near future - Deutsche Wohnen supports this move

- Boards of both companies continue to view the business combination as strategically compelling

- Vonovia to file for exemption from blocking period from BaFin

- New offer builds on previous agreements:

- Vonovia increases transaction security and raises offer price to EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share

- Minimum acceptance threshold of 50%

- Both companies are renewing the Business Combination Agreement with almost unchanged key terms as the roadmap for the transaction

- Offer made by both companies to Berlin policy-makers on the Future and Social Pact for Housing remains firm

- Financing of the new offer is secured

Bochum, 1 August 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") and Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") continue to view a combination of the two companies as strategically and socially compelling and this weekend renewed their Business Combination Agreement. The two companies agree that together they will be able to tackle the major challenges in the housing market - climate protection, affordable housing and new construction - far more effectively and that a business combination will be equally beneficial for shareholders, tenants and the housing market.

Vonovia


