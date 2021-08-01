NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART) IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION OR INTO OR FROM ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD VIOLATE THE LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the near future - Deutsche Wohnen supports this move

- Boards of both companies continue to view the business combination as strategically compelling

- Vonovia to file for exemption from blocking period from BaFin

- New offer builds on previous agreements:

- Vonovia increases transaction security and raises offer price to EUR 53 per Deutsche Wohnen share

- Minimum acceptance threshold of 50%

- Both companies are renewing the Business Combination Agreement with almost unchanged key terms as the roadmap for the transaction

- Offer made by both companies to Berlin policy-makers on the Future and Social Pact for Housing remains firm

- Financing of the new offer is secured

Bochum, 1 August 2021 - Vonovia SE ("Vonovia") and Deutsche Wohnen SE ("Deutsche Wohnen") continue to view a combination of the two companies as strategically and socially compelling and this weekend renewed their Business Combination Agreement. The two companies agree that together they will be able to tackle the major challenges in the housing market - climate protection, affordable housing and new construction - far more effectively and that a business combination will be equally beneficial for shareholders, tenants and the housing market.