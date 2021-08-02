checkAd

EQS-Adhoc IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 00:47  |  23   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET

02-Aug-2021 / 00:47 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 2 August 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced revenue expectations over the next three years of CHF264 million globally, with an expected EBITDA margin in excess of 50% and expected net results of CHF126 million of the joint venture the Group will operate in the cannabis oil (CBD) market following the combination with Blue Sky Natural Resources Ltd ("BSNR"). The expected revenue stream from the joint venture of CHF63 million along with the additional EUR 4.5 million revenues from other segments will allow IGEA Pharma to be cash positive already by the end of 2022.

After the all-equity offer to BSNR being declared unconditional as to acceptances, the Board has approved the new financial guidelines of the Company for the period 2021-2023 including the combined business of BSNR to be finalized by August 2021. The industrial CO2 supercritical extraction of CBD and other valuable components from their vegetable matrices for health prevention, pharma, food&beverage and other selected industries is expected to start by May 2022 and to reach full capacity by end of the year.

With the convertible bond commitment secured with NegmaGroup, extendable up to EUR 10.0 million once the two businesses will definitively be combined, the Company will have granted the funds to operate the business as expected by the Group management.

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA Pharma, commented "We are aware of the enormous business opportunity in front of us and we are very excited to launch the business combination to be a leading Company in Europe for the Cannabis CBD market. We have worked intensely in the last months on the joint venture strategy to develop a sustainable three years business plan and we trust that our team capabilities combined with our operational technology will allow our Company to reach the expected results"

Seite 1 von 3
IGEA Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET 02-Aug-2021 / 00:47 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen supports improved offer by Vonovia to combine both companies
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Vereinbarung mit Deutsche Wohnen SE über Abgabe eines erneuten freiwilligen ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen unterstützt verbessertes Angebot der Vonovia für ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen neue Vereinbarung über ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Announces CHF 15 Million Private Placement
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
26.07.21EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ALL EQUITY OFFER TO BLUE SKY NATURAL RESOURCES LTD NOW UNCONDITIONAL AS TO ACCEPTANCES
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
10.07.21EQS-Adhoc: IGEA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESOLUTIONS
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs