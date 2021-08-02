checkAd

Takeda Receives Decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission Relating to Tax Assessment on Break Fee Shire Received from AbbVie

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced the receipt of a decision by the Irish Tax Appeals Commission on July 30, 2021 (IST) to uphold the Irish Revenue Commissioners’ position related to the treatment of a break fee received by Shire plc (“Shire”) in October 2014 from AbbVie Inc. (“AbbVie”). Shire was acquired by Takeda in January 2019. Takeda intends to challenge this outcome through all available legal means including appealing the decision to the Irish courts.

On November 28, 2018, Shire received a tax assessment from the Irish Revenue Commissioners for 398 million EUR. This assessment sought to tax a 1,635 million USD break fee Shire received from AbbVie in connection with the terminated offer to acquire Shire made by AbbVie in 2014. Takeda appealed this assessment, and in late 2020 a hearing took place before the Irish Tax Appeals Commission.

While Takeda is continuing to assess the substance of the decision, the company will record a provision for the case in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter, which ended on June 30, 2021 (“Q1 FY2021”), as a subsequent event that relates to a condition that existed as of June 30, 2021. The provision is currently estimated at approximately 63 billion JPY including interest accrued through June 30, 2021. In addition, to reflect the impact of the provision, Takeda will revise its “Summary of Financial Statements for the Three-month Period Ended June 30, 2021" (IFRS, Consolidated) and intends to re-file the revised information with the Tokyo Stock Exchange no later than August 6, 2021 (JST). Takeda will also revise other Q1 FY2021 financial materials to reflect the impact of the provision, and publish them on its website by August 6, 2021 (JST). There is no change to Takeda’s Q1 FY2021 Core and Underlying financial results, as the tax charge resulting from the decision is a non-recurring item considered unrelated to Takeda’s ongoing operations. To view the updated materials, once available, please visit: https://www.takeda.com/investors/financial-results/.

At this time, Takeda is not revising its forecast for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 (“Full Year FY2021”). Takeda will update its Full Year FY2021 consolidated financial forecasts (based on IFRS) at the appropriate timing by taking this decision as well as other factors into consideration. This decision will not impact the Full Year FY2021 outlook for Core or Underlying financial results.

