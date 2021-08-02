checkAd

Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xin.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Uxin Limited, 1-3/F, No. 12 Beitucheng East Road Chaoyang District, Beijing 100029, People’s Republic of China.

About Uxin
Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and best-in-class purchasing services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Uxin Limited
Tel: +86 10 5691-6765
Email: ir@xin.com

Eric Yuan
Christensen
Tel: +86 10 5900 1548
Email: uxin@christensenir.com

 





