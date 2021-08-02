Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

BEIJING, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading national online used car dealer in China, today announced it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 30, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.xin.com as well as the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.



The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to Investor Relations Department, Uxin Limited, 1-3/F, No. 12 Beitucheng East Road Chaoyang District, Beijing 100029, People’s Republic of China.