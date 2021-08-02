checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Invitation Half-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

02.08.2021, 06:40  |   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results
Invitation Half-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

02-Aug-2021 / 06:40 CET/CEST
VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.

Mike Allison, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2021 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2021. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.

Date:                      Thursday, August 5, 2021

Time:                      10:00am CEST

The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please click HERE.

Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)

+44 207 107 0613 (UK)

+1 631 570 5613 (USA)

Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.

VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2021 at 7.00am CEST on August 5, 2021 and will make the presentation slides (in English) for the conference call and the webcast available HERE at the same time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Kind regards,

Michel Gerber

Head of Communications & Investor Relations

For further information please contact:
VAT Group AG
Communications & Investor Relations
Michel R. Gerber
T +41 81 772 42 55
investors@vat.ch


Language: English
Company: VAT Group AG
Seelistrasse 1
9469 Haag
Switzerland
Phone: +41 81 771 61 61
Fax: +41 81 771 48 30
E-mail: reception@vat.ch
Internet: www.vatvalve.com
ISIN: CH0311864901
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS Group-Ad-hoc: VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Conference/Half Year Results Invitation Half-Year 2021 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast 02-Aug-2021 / 06:40 CET/CEST

