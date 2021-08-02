checkAd

hGears Group continues its highly profitable growth path during the first six months of 2021

02.08.2021

02.08.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HALF YEAR 2021 HIGHLIGHTS
 

- Group revenues at EUR 70.5 million, up 22.2% y-o-y

- Gross profit increased by 28.6% y-o-y to EUR 41.1 million, gross margin improved to 58.3%

- At EUR 13.1 million, adjusted EBITDA increased by 61.5% with adjusted EBITDA margin up 450 bps to 18.5%

- Market share in e-bikes sold in Europe remained very strong at around 50%

- Performance in the first half of 2021 fully in line with the guidance for 2021

 

Schramberg, 2 August 2021. hGears AG ("hGears" or "Company"), a global manufacturer of high-precision gears and components with a focus on products for e-mobility applications, continued on its successful path in the first six months. Revenues increased 22.2% y-o-y, mainly due to the sustained positive trend in e-mobility, underscoring the strengths of the company's business model.

Pierluca Sartorello, CEO of hGears, comments: "Our first-half 2021 performance demonstrates that our strategic focus on e-mobility is paying off, as evidenced in the successful conversion of sales into earnings growth. Moreover, in June we received an initial order for serial production from a new promising e-bike customer. The increasing awareness of climate change-related issues, urbanization, and the constantly increasing need for micro-mobility solutions have underpinned a booming market for e-bikes and registrations of electric and hybrid vehicles are rising continuously. Our high-quality products combined with our strong market position enable us to take full advantage of the strong tailwinds offered by the dynamically growing markets for both e-bikes and electric and hybrid vehicles."

DGAP-News: hGears-Gruppe setzt hochprofitablen Wachstumskurs in den ersten sechs Monaten 2021 fort (deutsch)
DGAP-News: hGears-Gruppe setzt hochprofitablen Wachstumskurs in den ersten sechs Monaten 2021 fort
08.07.21DGAP-Stimmrechte: hGears AG (deutsch)
