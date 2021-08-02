checkAd

EQS-News TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 07:00  |  39   |   |   

EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations

02.08.2021 / 07:00

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations


Aug 2, 2021
Zug, Switzerland, August 2, 2021 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an E&P company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean, announced today that nitrogen injection stimulation has shown to improve oil mobility and reduce water production. The preliminary results are promising and have shown up to a 10-fold increase in oil rate, a reduction in water cut on one well and a more modest, but nonetheless positive response on three other wells. Based on the evidence from the testing trials, the Company is planning to continue the trials with treatments on 5 more wells as needed. The treatments are expected to provide a large, short term boost to production rates.

Peter Krempin, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Terraoil said:

"Due to the introduction of significant volumes of nitrogen, surfactants and viscosity which improve the mobility of the oil, we have achieved a natural flow at surface as high as 70 barrels per day. This is significantly higher volumes of oil per day than expected. Therefore, nitrogen stimulations will continue to be utilized in our operations as we evaluate its effectiveness in increasing production at Visoka."

About Terraoil Swiss AG
Terraoil is an international E&P company with a focus to identify and rapidly advance undeveloped transformational production potential through state-of-the-art technology with comparably low production cost. For more information regarding Terraoil, please visit: https://terraoil.swiss

For further details, please contact

Peter Krempin, CEO
T: +41 71 544 01 20
info@terraoil.swiss

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations EQS Group-News: TERRAOIL SWISS AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous TERRAOIL SWISS AG: Terraoil Announces Enhanced Oil Recovery with High Pressure Nitrogen Stimulations 02.08.2021 / 07:00 NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Vereinbarung mit Deutsche Wohnen SE über Abgabe eines erneuten freiwilligen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen neue Vereinbarung über ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen unterstützt verbessertes Angebot der Vonovia für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement