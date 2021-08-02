DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Forecast Stabilus S.A.: Organic revenue growth of 56 percent in the third quarter of FY2021 02.08.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stabilus S.A.: Organic revenue growth of 56 percent in the third quarter of FY2021

- Revenue increased organically by 56.0 percent to EUR 228.7 million in Q3 FY2021, after EUR 147.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year

- Adjusted EBIT[1] in Q3 at EUR 30.9 million, after EUR 5.7 million in Q3 FY2020

- Q3 result at EUR 15.9 million (Q3 FY2020: EUR -16.4 million) and free cashflow before acquisitions (adj. FCF[1]) at EUR 30.3 million (Q3 FY2020: EUR -6.0 million)

- Forecast for FY2021 was specified and narrowed down to revenue of EUR 930 million to EUR 950 million (previously: EUR 900 million to EUR 950 million) with an adjusted EBIT[1] margin of 14 to 15 percent (previously: 13 to 15 percent)

Luxemburg/Koblenz, August 2, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, has successfully completed the third quarter of fiscal 2021 (ended June 30, 2021). The positive development of the first and second quarters continued in the third quarter and led to strong sales and earnings growth.

Group revenue in the third quarter of FY2021 increased by 55.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 228.7 million (Q3 FY2020: EUR 147.0 million). Adjusted for currency effects, Group revenue increased by 56.0 percent.

Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "We are glad that in the third quarter our positive development has continued in all operating segments. As the comparison of the sales and earnings figures clearly shows, the prior-year quarter was the quarter at Stabilus most severely affected by the pandemic. Although many areas of the global economy have not yet returned to their pre-pandemic levels, we are optimistic about the future and see Stabilus well equipped in both the Industrial and Automotive divisions."