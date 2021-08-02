Helvetica Funds deliver very pleasing results in the first half of 2021

Helvetica Swiss Commercial Fund (HSC Fund) with a net asset value per share of CHF 112.99

In the first half of 2021, rental income of the HSC Fund increased by approximately 14% to CHF 20.7 million (H1 2020: CHF 18.2 million). The increase compared to the same period of the previous year is mainly due to the acquisition of attractive properties during the previous year 2020. No additional properties were acquired in the first half of 2021. The value of the real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021 was CHF 745.3 million (December 31, 2020: CHF 743.9 million; June 30, 2020: CHF 678.4 million). The occupancy rate was further improved through targeted leasing activities and remained at a very high level of 94.8% as of June 30, 2021 (31.12.2020: 94.6%; 30.06.2020: 94.4%).

Total fund assets amounted to CHF 763.4 million (31.12.2020: CHF 770.1 million; 30.06.2020: CHF 703.4 million) and net fund assets to CHF 490.7 million (31.12.2020: CHF 500.2 million; 30.06.2020: CHF 481.0 million). The distribution of profits of CHF 5.10 per fund share for the 2020 financial year was paid on April 29, 2021. The net asset value per fund share reached CHF 112.99 as of June 30, 2021. Adjusted for the distribution, this represents an increase of 2.7% compared to year-end 2020.

Further details concerning the HSC Fund can be found in the factsheet as of June 30, 2021. The full semi-annual report 2021 and additional details on the half-year results of the HSC Fund will be published on August 27, 2021.

Helvetica Swiss Living Fund (HSL Fund) grows its real estate portfolio by 70%.

The Fund management company completed a successful capital increase for the HSL Fund in the first half of 2021. The inflow of funds was used to acquire ten residential properties (and one property under construction) with a total of over 300 apartments in attractive locations and a value of around CHF 130 million (legal transfer of ownership of the ten residential properties as of April / June 2021). The value of the real estate portfolio as of June 30, 2021 reached CHF 345.8 million, an increase of around 70% compared to year-end 2020 (31.12.2020: CHF 204.3 million; 30.06.2020: CHF 100.8 million). As a result of the significant portfolio expansion that began in the previous financial year, rental income increased by 153% to CHF 4.7 million in the reporting period 2021 compared to the first half of 2020 (H1 2020: CHF 1.8 million). In a reporting date analysis as of June 30, 2021, the annual target rental income amounted to CHF 14.1 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.5 million). The occupancy rate was improved by successful re-letting activities and by the acquisitions in the first half of 2021 and amounted to 92.1% as of June 30, 2021 (31.12.2020: 89.2%; 30.06.2020: 86.9%). Total income for the first half of 2021 amounted to CHF 5.7 million (H1 2020: CHF 4.1 million).