Latécoère Announces the Success of Its Share Capital Increase With Shareholders’ Preferential Subscription Rights for an Amount of Approximately €222.4 Million

Thierry Mootz, CEO of Latécoère declared : “We would like to thank all of our shareholders who actively contributed to the Capital Increase’s success. This Capital Increase will allow the Company to strengthen its financial flexibility in order to address the difficulties related to the Covid-19 crisis and accelerate its transformation plan. Additionally, the Group is now in position to seize external growth opportunities that will create value for its clients and shareholders.”

Latécoère (Paris:LAT) (the “ Company ”), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today the success of its capital increase with preferential subscription rights for an amount, issue premium included, of approximately €222.4 million (the “ Capital Increase ”), after total exercise of the extension clause.

RESULTS OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE

Following the subscription period which ended on July 28th, 2021, total demand amounted to approximately €244.4 million (including the subscription on a reducible basis of Searchlight Capital Partners), representing a subscription rate of 126.4% before exercising the extension clause:

- 345,024,820 new shares have been subscribed on an irreducible basis (“à titre irréductible”) representing approximately 91% of the shares to be issued (before exercising the extension clause);

- 134,275,122 new shares have been applied for on a reducible basis (“à titre réductible”);

- The Company thus decided to exercise all of the extension clause. Consequently, the extension clause will be allocated with 56,891,110 new shares.

The gross proceeds of the Capital Increase (issue premium included) will thus amount to 222,444,242.82 euros, with the issue of 436,165,182 new shares at a subscription price of €0.51 per share.

IMPACT OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE ON THE ALLOCATION OF THE SHARE CAPITAL

As a result of the Capital Increase, the Company’s share capital will amount to €132,745,925 divided in 530,983,700 shares.

Searchlight Capital Partners (through the company SCP SKN Holding I SAS), that committed, irrevocably, (i) to exercise all its rights on an irreducible basis and subscribe to new shares for a total amount of €126,925,125.96, representing approximately 65.6% of the initial amount (excluding extension clause) of the Capital Increase and (ii) to subscribe on a reducible basis to 130,401,276 new shares, will hold 400,244,882 shares after the Capital Increase, representing 75.4 % of the Company’s share capital.