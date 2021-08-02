Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Amsterdam, 2 August 2021 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2021 amounts to €517 million
- Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, +14.1% organic growth
- Net revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre +5.5%
- Consolidated beer volume organic growth +9.6%
- Heineken volume +19.6%
- Operating profit (beia) organic growth +109.3%
- Net profit (beia) €896 million, +320.3% organic growth
- EverGreen strategy deployment at HEINEKEN has started
- Full year expectations unchanged: financial results to remain below 2019.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY1
|IFRS Measures
|€ million
|
Total
growth
|BEIA Measures
|€ million
|Organic growth2
|Revenue
|11,970
|7.3
|%
|Revenue (beia)
|11,970
|13.1
|%
|Net revenue
|10,010
|8.3
|%
|Net revenue (beia)
|9,971
|14.1
|%
|Operating profit
|1,717
|1,920.0
|%
|Operating profit (beia)
|1,628
|109.3
|%
|Operating profit (beia) margin
|16.3%
|
Net profit of
Heineken Holding N.V.
|517
|448.1
|%
|Net profit (beia)
|896
|320.3
|%
|Diluted EPS (in €)
|1.80
|446.2
|%
|Diluted EPS (beia) (in €)
|1.56
|295.5
|%
|Free operating cash flow
|650
|Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3
|3.0x
1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.
