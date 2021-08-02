Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results

IFRS Measures € million Total

growth BEIA Measures € million Organic growth2 Revenue 11,970 7.3 % Revenue (beia) 11,970 13.1 % Net revenue 10,010 8.3 % Net revenue (beia) 9,971 14.1 % Operating profit 1,717 1,920.0 % Operating profit (beia) 1,628 109.3 % Operating profit (beia) margin 16.3% Net profit of

Heineken Holding N.V. 517 448.1 % Net profit (beia) 896 320.3 % Diluted EPS (in €) 1.80 446.2 % Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 1.56 295.5 % Free operating cash flow 650 Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 3.0x

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.