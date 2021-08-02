checkAd

Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results

Amsterdam, 2 August 2021 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) announces:

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • The net result of Heineken Holding N.V.'s participating interest in Heineken N.V. for the first half year of 2021 amounts to €517 million
  • Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, +14.1% organic growth
  • Net revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre +5.5%
  • Consolidated beer volume organic growth +9.6%
  • Heineken volume +19.6%
  • Operating profit (beia) organic growth +109.3%
  • Net profit (beia) €896 million, +320.3% organic growth
  • EverGreen strategy deployment at HEINEKEN has started
  • Full year expectations unchanged: financial results to remain below 2019.
     

FINANCIAL SUMMARY1

IFRS Measures € million Total
growth 		  BEIA Measures € million Organic growth2
Revenue 11,970    7.3  %   Revenue (beia) 11,970 13.1  %
Net revenue 10,010    8.3  %   Net revenue (beia) 9,971 14.1  %
Operating profit 1,717    1,920.0  %   Operating profit (beia) 1,628 109.3  %
        Operating profit (beia) margin 16.3%  
Net profit of
Heineken Holding N.V. 		517    448.1  %   Net profit (beia) 896 320.3  %
Diluted EPS (in €) 1.80    446.2  %   Diluted EPS (beia) (in €) 1.56 295.5  %
        Free operating cash flow 650  
        Net debt / EBITDA (beia)3 3.0x  

1 Consolidated figures are used throughout this report unless otherwise stated; please refer to the Glossary for an explanation of non-GAAP measures and other terms used throughout this report.

