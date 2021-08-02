checkAd

NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 07:00  |  35   |   |   

The Management Board of AS LHV Group (hereinafter: the Group) is calling a special general meeting of shareholders, set to take place on 23 August 2021 at 13:00 (Tallinn time) in the Hilton Tallinn Park hotel (Fr.R. Kreutzwaldi 23, Tallinn).

Registration of meeting participants will begin at 12:00 at the location of the meeting. Registration ends at 12:45. We ask that shareholders and their representatives arrive as early as possible, taking into consideration the time required for participants to register.

It is also possible to vote electronically on the draft in the agenda of the general meeting, in which case the shareholders not wishing to participate at the meeting in person will be granted the opportunity to watch the meeting via video broadcast at the website investor.lhv.ee/uldkoosolek. It is possible to vote electronically using the voting ballot available at the website of the Group investor.lhv.ee, or via the Internet bank of LHV Pank if certain prerequisites are fulfilled. Depending on the method of voting, the voting ballot must be sent to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or submitted to the Group via the Internet bank on 20 August 2021 by 17:00 (Tallinn time) at the latest. In the counting of votes, only voting ballots that have followed the electronic voting procedure, which can be viewed at the website of the Group investor.lhv.ee, shall be taken into account. The same procedure also includes instructions for watching the broadcast.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the special general meeting of shareholders shall be determined 7 (seven) days before the General Meeting is held, i.e., on 16 August 2021, as at the end of the business day for the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

We kindly ask that the following be presented when registering for the General Meeting:

  1. a personal identification document for a shareholder who is a natural person; representatives must also submit a valid written authorisation document or other document certifying the right of representation;
  2. a personal identification document for the legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity; in addition to a valid written authorisation document for the authorised representative. In the event that the legal entity is not registered in the Estonian commercial register, we ask that a valid extract from a corresponding register be submitted, in which the legal person is registered and from which the right of the representative to represent the shareholder (right of representation arising from law) arises. The extract must be in English or translated into English by a sworn translator or an official equivalent to a sworn translator, confirmed and legalised or certified by an apostille, unless otherwise provided by an international agreement.

Prior to the special general meeting taking place, a shareholder must notify the Group regarding the appointment of a representative or the revocation of the authorisation granted to a representative, sending a digitally signed notice to this effect to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or by delivering a notice that can be reproduced in writing, on working days between the hours of 9 to 18, to the Group’s registered office at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145, Ground Floor; if possible, by 17:00 on 19 August 2021  (Tallinn time) at the latest. The authorisation form, which the Shareholder may use to authorise the representative, is available on the Group’s website investor.lhv.ee. If so desired, Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Group, may be designated as the authorised representative.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS The Management Board of AS LHV Group (hereinafter: the Group) is calling a special general meeting of shareholders, set to take place on 23 August 2021 at 13:00 (Tallinn time) in the Hilton Tallinn Park hotel (Fr.R. Kreutzwaldi 23, Tallinn). …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Li Auto Inc. July 2021 Delivery Update
New CEO of A/S Øresund 1. August 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board