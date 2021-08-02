NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Registration of meeting participants will begin at 12:00 at the location of the meeting. Registration ends at 12:45. We ask that shareholders and their representatives arrive as early as possible, taking into consideration the time required for participants to register.

It is also possible to vote electronically on the draft in the agenda of the general meeting, in which case the shareholders not wishing to participate at the meeting in person will be granted the opportunity to watch the meeting via video broadcast at the website investor.lhv.ee/uldkoosolek. It is possible to vote electronically using the voting ballot available at the website of the Group investor.lhv.ee, or via the Internet bank of LHV Pank if certain prerequisites are fulfilled. Depending on the method of voting, the voting ballot must be sent to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or submitted to the Group via the Internet bank on 20 August 2021 by 17:00 (Tallinn time) at the latest. In the counting of votes, only voting ballots that have followed the electronic voting procedure, which can be viewed at the website of the Group investor.lhv.ee, shall be taken into account. The same procedure also includes instructions for watching the broadcast.

The list of shareholders entitled to participate in the special general meeting of shareholders shall be determined 7 (seven) days before the General Meeting is held, i.e., on 16 August 2021, as at the end of the business day for the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

We kindly ask that the following be presented when registering for the General Meeting:



a personal identification document for a shareholder who is a natural person; representatives must also submit a valid written authorisation document or other document certifying the right of representation; a personal identification document for the legal representative of a shareholder who is a legal entity; in addition to a valid written authorisation document for the authorised representative. In the event that the legal entity is not registered in the Estonian commercial register, we ask that a valid extract from a corresponding register be submitted, in which the legal person is registered and from which the right of the representative to represent the shareholder (right of representation arising from law) arises. The extract must be in English or translated into English by a sworn translator or an official equivalent to a sworn translator, confirmed and legalised or certified by an apostille, unless otherwise provided by an international agreement.

Prior to the special general meeting taking place, a shareholder must notify the Group regarding the appointment of a representative or the revocation of the authorisation granted to a representative , sending a digitally signed notice to this effect to the e-mail address group@lhv.ee or by delivering a notice that can be reproduced in writing, on working days between the hours of 9 to 18, to the Group’s registered office at Tartu mnt 2, Tallinn 10145, Ground Floor; if possible, by 17:00 on 19 August 2021 (Tallinn time) at the latest. The authorisation form , which the Shareholder may use to authorise the representative, is available on the Group’s website investor.lhv.ee. If so desired, Rain Lõhmus, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Group, may be designated as the authorised representative.