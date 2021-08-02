checkAd

Press news Biocartis Group NV Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 07:00  |  38   |   |   

PRESS RELEASE

2 August 2021, 07:00 CET


Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse


Mechelen, Belgium, 2 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’) (Euronext Brussels: BCART) provides an update regarding the impact on production and inventory following a fire that broke out at one of the Company’s warehouse facilities in Mechelen, Belgium, during the night of 30 July 2021.

Production Continuity

The fire caused considerable damage to the warehouse facility. In the adjacent production facility, the manufacturing equipment of the high-throughput ‘ML2’ cartridge production line was not damaged but due to structural damages to the building, and the inspections and repairs needed, production at the ‘ML2’ line will be temporarily suspended.

Production will be transferred from the impacted ‘ML2’ production line to the ‘ML1’ production line which is located in another building at the Mechelen site and that was not affected by the fire. Steps have been taken to redirect additional personnel and resources to the ‘ML1’ line and increase its output, but the Company will be running at considerably lower manufacturing capacity until production on ML2 can be resumed.

Inventory Update

A part of the stock of finished products and reagents used as raw materials in Idylla cartridge manufacturing was lost in the fire. However, as the Company stores inventory across different warehouses, the stock of instruments and consoles was not impacted and about half of the Company’s stock of finished products is still available to meet short term demand across the majority of the product portfolio. Also, inventory of plastic parts was unaffected.

Raw material is available to continue cartridge manufacturing until late August and steps will be taken the coming days to replenish critical reagent materials from different suppliers in order to minimize production delays.

We will be working closely with our customers and partners to minimize the impact of these disruptions in production and to secure serving most urgent needs.

Further updates will be made as appropriate.

--- END ---

Contact information:
Jean-Marc Roelandt
Chief Financial Officer Biocartis
e-mail        jroelandt@biocartis.com
mobile        +32 477 95 25 08


About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics (MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla platform is a fully automated sample-to-result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate, highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in virtually any setting. Biocartis is developing and marketing a continuously expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs, with a focus in oncology, which represents the fastest growing segment of the MDx market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers tests supporting melanoma, colorectal and lung cancer, as well as for SARS-CoV-2 and sepsis. More information: www.biocartis.com. Follow us on Twitter: @Biocartis_.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press news Biocartis Group NV Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse PRESS RELEASE 2 August 2021, 07:00 CET Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse Mechelen, Belgium, 2 August 2021 – Biocartis Group NV (the ‘Company’ or ‘Biocartis’) (Euronext Brussels: BCART) provides an update regarding the impact on …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Li Auto Inc. July 2021 Delivery Update
New CEO of A/S Øresund 1. August 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
NOTICE REGARDING THE CALLING OF A SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board