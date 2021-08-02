Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or Company) upgrades in June revised outlook and earnings guidance for 2021 for comparable profit before taxes. The company's year 2021 profit before taxes and comparable profit before taxes will increase significantly over the previous accounting period. The result for the financial year is boosted by the continued favorable business development.

New outlook and earnings guidance for FY2021 (update 2 August 2021):

The company’s business volumes will continue strong growth FY2021. The company’s profitable growth is supported by efforts in recent years to improve the customer experience and the availability of customer service through new digital service channels and opening of new units. During the 2021 financial year, the compensation received from the termination of a cooperation contract has been recorded as a significant positive one-off item.

Oma Savings Bank Plc provides earnings guidance on the profit before taxes as well as comparable profit before taxes. A verbal description is used to make a comparison with the comparative period. Earnings guidance is based on the forecast for the entire year, which takes into account the current market and business situation. Forecasts are based on the management’s insight into the Group’s business development.

The company estimates that profitable growth will continue to be strong despite overall economic uncertainty. The group's 2021 profit before taxes and comparable profit before taxes will increase significantly compared to the previous financial year.

Previous outlook and earnings guidance (published 23 June 2021):

The company’s business volumes will continue strong growth FY2021 despite exceptionally uncertain economic environment. The company’s profitable growth is supported by efforts in recent years to improve the customer experience and the availability of customer service through new digital service channels and opening of new units. During the 2021 financial year, compensation for the termination of the cooperation contract will be recorded as a significant positive one-off item.

The company estimates that profitable growth will continue to be strong despite overall economic uncertainty. The group's 2021 profit before taxes will increase significantly compared to the previous financial year and comparable profit before taxes will grow compared to the previous accounting period.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pasi Sydänlammi, CEO, tel +358 45 657 5506, pasi.sydanlammi@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Minna Sillanpää, CCO, tel +358 50 66592, minna.sillanpaa@omasp.fi





OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and the largest savings bank in Finland based on total assets. About 300 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 32 branch offices and digital service channels to 140,000 private and corporate customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp core idea is to provide personal service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer premium level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of the operations and services is customer-oriented. The personnel is committed and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.