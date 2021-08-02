Heineken 6M Profit Tops Estimates, Keeps FY View
(PLX AI) – half year net income EUR 896 million vs. estimate EUR 633 millionHalf-year EPS EUR 1.56 vs. estimate EUR 1.09Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, 14.1% organic growthNet revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre 5.5%Consolidated beer …
- (PLX AI) – half year net income EUR 896 million vs. estimate EUR 633 million
- Half-year EPS EUR 1.56 vs. estimate EUR 1.09
- Net revenue (beia) €9,971 million, +14.1% organic growth
- Net revenue (beia) organic growth per hectolitre +5.5%
- Consolidated beer volume organic growth +9.6%
- Heineken volume +19.6%
- Operating profit (beia) organic growth +109.3%
- Full year expectations unchanged: financial results to remain below 2019.
