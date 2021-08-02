checkAd

Castellum Launches SEK26.9b Cash & Share Offer for Kungsleden

(PLX AI) – Castellum announces a recommended public cash & share offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden to acquire all shares in KungsledenCastellum Offer values Kungsleden share at SEK 124.90The offer's total value is approximately SEK 26,860 …

  • (PLX AI) – Castellum announces a recommended public cash & share offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden to acquire all shares in Kungsleden
  • Castellum Offer values Kungsleden share at SEK 124.90
  • The offer's total value is approximately SEK 26,860 million
