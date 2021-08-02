SMCP - Evolution of SMCP’s governance

SMCP’s Board of Directors has received the resignation of Daniel Lalonde, who has decided to pursue new professional opportunities outside the Group. As a result, SMCP’s Board has appointed Isabelle Guichot as Group CEO and director, effective August 2, 2021. Isabelle joined the Group as CEO of Maje in September 2017 and has since then successfully grown the brand while demonstrating continuously her business and leadership skills. Daniel Lalonde will ensure a transition period with Isabelle Guichot and will leave the Group by October 2021. SMCP’s Board has tasked its Nomination and Compensation Committee to perform, alongside Isabelle Guichot and Judith Milgrom, the search for a successor to Isabelle as CEO of Maje.

The Board would like to thank Daniel Lalonde for the great work he accomplished over the past eight years, and more recently his strong leadership and commitment during the pandemic. The Board also reaffirms its intention to pursue the Group’s strategic plan (“One Journey”) that combines a stronger focus on brand attractiveness, a phygital expansion, a strengthened platform and a reinforced commitment to sustainability.

Isabelle Guichot joined SMCP as CEO of Maje in September 2017 after more than 25 years of a highly successful and recognized career in the luxury sector, within Kering and Richemont. Before joining SMCP, Isabelle was notably CEO of Balenciaga for 9 years, after being CEO at Sergio Rossi. Prior to Kering, Isabelle has evolved within the Richemont Group, as CEO of Van Cleef & Arpels then Lancel, after starting her career within Cartier, where she spent 13 years in different management positions. Isabelle is a graduate of HEC. She has successfully developed many Houses to which she has brought her strong vision and her excellent sense of business and customer orientation. Her passion for retail and fashion and her fine knowledge of the SMCP environment and platform, strategy and Brands, as well as her international exposure in the luxury sector, make her the natural successor of Daniel Lalonde.