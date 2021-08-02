checkAd

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 08:00  |  42   |   |   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration

02.08.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.
Director Declaration

BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 29 July 2021, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c. has become a director of Doma Holdings, Inc (formerly Capitol Investment Corp. V), a corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Her appointment follows the completion of a business combination agreement between Doma Holdings, Inc and States Title Holding, Inc. (of which Karen Richardson was already a director).

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu BP Plc!
Long
Basispreis 2,66€
Hebel 12,27
Ask 0,31
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 3,10€
Hebel 12,19
Ask 0,25
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.


02.08.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1223242  02.08.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1223242&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetBP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: BP ein Kauf
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration 02.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. BP p.l.c. Director Declaration BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Vereinbarung mit Deutsche Wohnen SE über Abgabe eines erneuten freiwilligen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen neue Vereinbarung über ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen unterstützt verbessertes Angebot der Vonovia für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
​​​​​​​Interessenverband Kapitalmarkt KMU: Tobias Schorr gewinnt den Journalistenpreis kumU
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
28.07.21Öl&Gas: BP, Saturn Oil + Gas, Gazprom – Öl-Unternehmen bieten große Chancen
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
27.07.21UBS stuft BP auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
21.07.21BP schließt wegen Fernfahrermangel vereinzelt britische Tankstellen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.07.21ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Deutliche Verluste - Delta belastet schwer
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
16.07.21Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Ölpreis bald bei 100 US-Dollar? Nein, sagt dieser Analyst
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
15.07.21Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: Jetzt also doch! OPEC+vor Einigung?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
14.07.21KORREKTUR/Studie: Fossiler Stromverbrauch hat Höhepunkt überschritten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
14.07.21Studie: Fossiler Energieverbrauch hat Höhepunkt überschritten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
13.07.21DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
10.07.21Royal Dutch Shell, BP & Co.: „OPEC in schwerster Krise seit 2020“
The Motley Fool | Kommentare