BP p.l.c. Director Declaration BP p.l.c. announces that with effect from 29 July 2021, Karen Richardson, Non-Executive Director of BP p.l.c. has become a director of Doma Holdings, Inc (formerly Capitol Investment Corp. V), a corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Her appointment follows the completion of a business combination agreement between Doma Holdings, Inc and States Title Holding, Inc. (of which Karen Richardson was already a director). This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

