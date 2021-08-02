DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO with positive business performance in the first half of 2021 02.08.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Oberkirch, August 2, 2021 - PWO is today presenting its half-year financial report for the 2021 fiscal year and reporting positive business performance. The success is based on the strong performance of our international sites and the increasingly positive effects of the adjustments made at the Oberkirch production site so far.

Carlo Lazzarini, CEO, says: "We are staying the course in a market environment that has become even more challenging recently, with supply bottlenecks for critical intermediate products. We maintained our delivery capability throughout the first half of 2021. At the same time, we are positioning the Group so as to bring its strengths to bear in a challenging global market. We have now made considerable progress on this journey."

In the first half of 2021, the PWO Group achieved the following key figures:

Revenue: EUR 213.7 million (p/y: EUR 157.1 million)

EBIT before currency effects: EUR 13.3 million (p/y: EUR 0 million)

EBIT including currency effects: EUR 13.2 million (p/y: EUR -1.2 million)

Net income/loss for the period: EUR 8.8 million (p/y: EUR -3.8 million)

Earnings per share: EUR 2.82 (p/y: EUR -1.21)

Lifetime volume of new business: EUR 265 million (p/y: EUR 160 million)

Prior-year figures are adjusted on the basis of altered accounting.

We are particularly happy with the continually high level of new business, which a lifetime volume of around EUR 265 million, which underscores our first-class market positioning in the three mobility trends of electrification, safety and comfort. The new orders relate to all of our locations. In particular, the volume of new business at the Mexican site in the first half of the year significantly exceeded the respective levels of total revenue in both 2020 and 2019.