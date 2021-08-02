checkAd

Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 08:00  |  22   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Proxies representing 77,420,674 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), being 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted. All resolutions were passed.

The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarized as follows:

MOTION Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Votes Withheld
Number of directors set at six 75,315,507 99.99% 10,300 0.01% Nil
Election of D. Grenville Thomas 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585
Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson 75,240,222 99.89% Nil 0.00% 85,585
Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong 75,233,863 99.88% Nil 0.00% 91,944
Election of Donald R. Njegovan 75,238,222 99.88% Nil 0.00% 87,585
Election of Richard D. Williams 75,141,067 99.75% Nil 0.00% 184,740
Election of John F.G. McGloin 75,308,948 99.98% Nil 0.00% 16,859
Appointment of Auditors 77,410,374 99.99% Nil 0.00% 10,300
Approval and Ratification of Stock Option Plan 75,216,533 99.85% 109,274 0.15% Nil
Confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law 75,065,208 99.65% 260,599 0.35% Nil
Approval of General Share Authority 75,292,318 99.96% 33,489 0.04% Nil
Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority 75,251,094 99.90% 74,713 0.10% Nil
Approval of Electronic Communication Resolution 75,303,729 99.97% 22,078 0.03% Nil

ABOUT CORNISH METALS

Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. 

CONTACT: For additional information please contact:

In North America:

Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP 
(Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker)
Richard Morrison
Charlie Bouverat
Grant Barker
Tel: +44 203 470 0470

Hannam & Partners
(Joint Broker)
Matthew Hasson
Andrew Chubb
Ernest Bell
Tel: +44 207 907 8500

Blytheweigh 
(Financial PR/IR-London)
Tim Blythe  tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com
Megan Ray megan.ray@bl




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Li Auto Inc. July 2021 Delivery Update
New CEO of A/S Øresund 1. August 2021
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board