Cornish Metals Announces Results of Its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the Shareholders
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. (TSX-V/AIM: CUSN) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of its 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of the shareholders of the Company held via live audio teleconference on July 30, 2021 (the “Meeting”). Proxies representing 77,420,674 common shares of the Company (“Common Shares”), being 28.68% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares, were voted. All resolutions were passed.
The voting results of the business of the Meeting are summarized as follows:
|MOTION
|Votes For
|% For
|Votes Against
|% Against
|Votes Withheld
|Number of directors set at six
|75,315,507
|99.99%
|10,300
|0.01%
|Nil
|Election of D. Grenville Thomas
|75,240,222
|99.89%
|Nil
|0.00%
|85,585
|Election of Patrick F.N. Anderson
|75,240,222
|99.89%
|Nil
|0.00%
|85,585
|Election of Kenneth A. Armstrong
|75,233,863
|99.88%
|Nil
|0.00%
|91,944
|Election of Donald R. Njegovan
|75,238,222
|99.88%
|Nil
|0.00%
|87,585
|Election of Richard D. Williams
|75,141,067
|99.75%
|Nil
|0.00%
|184,740
|Election of John F.G. McGloin
|75,308,948
|99.98%
|Nil
|0.00%
|16,859
|Appointment of Auditors
|77,410,374
|99.99%
|Nil
|0.00%
|10,300
|Approval and Ratification of Stock Option Plan
|75,216,533
|99.85%
|109,274
|0.15%
|Nil
|Confirmation of the Amended and Restated By-Law
|75,065,208
|99.65%
|260,599
|0.35%
|Nil
|Approval of General Share Authority
|75,292,318
|99.96%
|33,489
|0.04%
|Nil
|Approval of Pre-Emptive Disapplication Authority
|75,251,094
|99.90%
|74,713
|0.10%
|Nil
|Approval of Electronic Communication Resolution
|75,303,729
|99.97%
|22,078
|0.03%
|Nil
ABOUT CORNISH METALS
Cornish Metals completed the acquisition of the South Crofty tin and United Downs copper / tin projects, plus additional mineral rights located in Cornwall, UK, in July 2016 (see Company news release dated July 12, 2016). The additional mineral rights cover an area of approximately 15,000 hectares and are distributed throughout Cornwall. Some of these mineral rights cover old mines that were historically worked for copper, tin, zinc, and tungsten.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
“Richard D. Williams”
Richard D. Williams, P.Geo
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
For additional information please contact: In North America: Irene Dorsman at +1 (604) 200 6664 or by e-mail at irene@cornishmetals.com SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nominated Adviser & Joint Broker) Richard Morrison Charlie Bouverat Grant Barker Tel: +44 203 470 0470 Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker) Matthew Hasson Andrew Chubb Ernest Bell Tel: +44 207 907 8500 Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Megan Ray
