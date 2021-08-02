checkAd

Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 08:00   

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abcam plc (AIM LSE: ABC; Nasdaq: ABCM) ("Abcam", “the Company” or "the Group"), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire BioVision, Inc. ("BioVision"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Boai NKY Medical Holdings Ltd. (“NKY”), for $340 million (the “Acquisition”).

Transaction highlights

  • BioVision is a fast-growing innovator and distributor of life science research tools to biopharma, diagnostic and academic customers, with strength in biochemical and cell-based assay kits
  • Brings one of Abcam’s large third-party suppliers in-house
  • Accelerates Abcam’s strategic execution and focus on in-house innovation and products in the complementary biochemical and cell-based assay market
  • Expected to be accretive to earnings1 from the first full year of ownership following completion (Dec-22)
  • Concurrent with the Acquisition, entered memorandum of understanding regarding a strategic partnership with NKY in China
  • Conference call scheduled for 1430 BST / 0930 EDT, today to discuss the transaction

Background to and reasons for the Acquisition

Founded in 1999 and located in Milpitas, California, BioVision is a global supplier of life science research tools to support research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company is a leading provider of biochemical and cell-based assays for biological research. It also develops, produces, and sells a wide portfolio of other products including recombinant proteins, antibodies, enzymes, and biochemical compounds.

BioVision started supplying Abcam in 2003. Abcam customers’ demand for BioVision products   has grown consistently over time, with sales more than doubling over the past five years (to June 2021).

The acquisition of BioVision represents a compelling strategic fit for Abcam, with potential to:

  • bring greater control over the innovation and distribution of BioVision’s product portfolio
  • accelerate our strategic ambitions within the adjacent biochemical and cellular assay market
  • align with existing areas of research focus including oncology, immuno-oncology, neuroscience, and epigenetics
  • create value through portfolio expansion and leveraging Abcam’s global channels to market
  • create opportunities to enhance existing products and innovate new products to serve customer needs
