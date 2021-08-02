checkAd

Biophytis Announces Top Line Results of SARA-INT Phase 2 Study With Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia

  • Sarconeos (BIO101) at the highest dose (350 mg bid) showed a clinically meaningful improvement in the 400-meter walk test (400MWT), the primary endpoint of the study
  • Sarconeos (BIO101) showed a very good safety profile at the doses of 175 mg bid and of 350 mg bid with no Serious Adverse Events (AE) related to the product

PARIS and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM: BPTS, Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19, today announces the top line results of the SARA-INT phase 2 clinical study with Sarconeos (BIO101) in Sarcopenia:

The effect of two doses of Sarconeos (BIO101), 175 mg bid and 350 mg bid, have been compared to placebo on gait speed as measured by the 400-Meter Walk Test (400 MWT), the primary end-point of the study, in the Full Analysis Dataset (FAS) and in the Per-Protocol population (PP, subset of participants that complied to the clinical protocol).

Efficacy
Sarconeos (BIO101) at the highest dose of 350 mg bid showed a clinically meaningful improvement compared to placebo in gait speed, as measured in the 400MWT after 6 months of treatment, of 0.09 m/s in the FAS population and 0.10 m/s in the PP population (treatment effect significant, p < 0.01). The effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) at 350 mg bid is close to the Minimal Clinically Important Difference (MCID) in sarcopenia (0.1 m/s), associated with a reduction in mobility disability and mortality in elderly. Sarconeos (BIO101) at the lowest dose of 175 mg bid did not show a clinically meaningful difference compared to placebo in gait speed after 6 months of treatment neither in the FAS population (0.04 m/s), nor in the PP population.

No treatment effect was detected on the handgrip strength test and on PF10 sub-score of the SF-36 PRO on mobility disability, key secondary endpoints of the study. A full report of the results, including analysis of other secondary end-points and biomarkers and analysis in sub-populations, will be presented during a dedicated seminar at the International Congress on Frailty and Sarcopenia Research (ICFSR) to be held virtually from September 29 to October 02, 2021.        

