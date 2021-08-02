checkAd

Equinor ASA Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buyback programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the buyback programme was announced: 15 June / 28 July 2021.

The duration of the first tranche of the buyback programme: 28 July 2021 to 28 September 2021.

Size of the buyback programme: Up to 75,000,000 shares, but maximum total consideration for the first tranche: USD 99,000,000.

From 28 July 2021 until 30 July 2021, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 348,700 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 174.2292 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK
28 July 117,400 173.9321 20,419,628.54
29 July 114,700 175.5955 20,140,803.85
30 July 116,600 173.1843 20,193,289.38
       
Previously disclosed buybacks under the programme (accumulated) 0 0 0
       
Total buybacks under the programme 348,700 174.2292 60,753,722

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 11,281,313 own shares, corresponding to 0.35% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buyback programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Further information from

Investor relations
Peter Hutton, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+44 7881 918 792 (mobile)

Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+ 47 412 60 584 (mobile)

Attachments





