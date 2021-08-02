Share repurchase programme
The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|
Number of
shares
|
Average purchase
price (DKK)
|
Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,863,731
|288.14
|537,021,953
|26 July 2021
|14,500
|301.74
|4,375,191
|27 July 2021
|14,500
|303.05
|4,394,173
|28 July 2021
|14,000
|305.40
|4,275,642
|29 July 2021
|14,000
|306.59
|4,292,317
|30 July 2021
|14,000
|304.55
|4,263,648
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,934,731
|288.73
|558,622,924
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,934,731 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.67% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
