Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the coronavirus, the Board of Directors has decided that the Extraordinary General Meeting should be conducted without the physical presence of shareholders, representatives or third parties and that the shareholders before the meeting should be able to exercise their voting rights only by post. Information on the resolutions passed at the meeting will be disclosed on August 27, 2021, as soon as the outcome of the postal voting has been finally confirmed.

Registration and notification

A person who wishes to participate in the Extraordinary General Meeting by postal voting must

be listed as a shareholder in the presentation of the share register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB concerning the circumstances on Thursday, August 19, 2021 , and

give notice of intent to participate no later than on Thursday, August 26, 2021 , by casting its postal votes in accordance with the instructions under the heading Postal voting below so that the postal voting form is received by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than that day.

In order to be entitled to participate in the meeting, a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in addition to giving notice of participation in the Extraordinary General Meeting by submitting its postal vote, register its shares in its own name so that the shareholder is listed in the presentation of the share register as of the record date Thursday, August 19, 2021. Such re-registration may be temporary (so-called voting rights registration), and request for such voting rights registration shall be made to the nominee, in accordance with the nominee's routines, at such time in advance as decided by the nominee. Voting rights registration that have been made by the nominee no later than Monday, August 23, 2021 will be taken into account in the presentation of the share register.

Postal voting

The Board of Directors has decided that shareholders should be able to exercise their voting rights only by postal voting in accordance with section 22 of the Act (2020:198) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. A special form must be used for the postal vote. The form for postal voting is available on the Group's website www.electroluxgroup.com/egm2021. Completed and signed forms for postal voting can be sent by mail to AB Electrolux (publ), c/o Euroclear Sweden, Box 191, SE-101 23 Stockholm, Sweden or by e-mail to GeneralMeetingService@euroclear.com. Completed forms must be received by Euroclear no later than August 26, 2021. Shareholders who are natural persons may also cast their votes electronically through verification with BankID via the Euroclear Sweden AB's website https://anmalan.vpc.se/euroclearproxy. Such electronic votes must be submitted no later than August 26, 2021.