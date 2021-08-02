RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 38 / 2021) with POLYGONVATRO GmbH

checkAd

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Freiburg, Germany, 02 August 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with POLYGONVATRO GmbH.

As part of the globally represented Polygon Group, POLYGONVATRO is the European market leader in the restoration of fire and water damage. With over 75 branches and 2,400 employees in Germany, the company can respond quickly and professionally to small and large claims. In addition, the company offers targeted climate solutions and special remediation services required for sophisticated machinery or wind turbines.

After a professional selection process and the successful implementation of a preliminary project, the internationally renowned company decided on RIB as its future technology and implementation partner.

Cornelia Czenkusch, authorized signatory, quality management representative and head of department at POLYGONVATRO GmbH: "To consolidate our system landscape and thus improve the entire claims handling processes, we opted for the RIB ERP solution. In addition to seamlessly covering our planning and execution processes, our focus was on digital collaboration with our partners and customers using a holistic and fully integrated end-to-end solution. The possibility of flexibly and efficiently mapping the diverse requirements of our service areas with this system ultimately convinced us. In addition, in RIB we have found a partner who, just like us, is strongly committed to the topic of sustainability."

