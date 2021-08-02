checkAd

DGAP-News IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 08:30  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material

02.08.2021 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material

- Potential new customer specializes in the manufacturing of cathodes for LFP battery cells

- Further expansion of the positioning on the LFP battery growth market

- Planned partnership makes a major contribution to sustainability in Germany


Weimar, 02 August 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has signed with Blackstone Technology, an innovative German cathode manufacturer, a letter of intent ("LOI") for supplies with own LFP battery material, which is produced at IBU-tec. According to the LOI, IBU-tec is to deliver battery raw materials in the three digit ton range during the first year and then tonnages up to the middle four digit range to the technology company. The IBU-tec material is intended for cathodes of LFP battery cells, which are used in the field of e-mobility also in special vehicle construction or in stationary energy storage systems, among others.

With the potential new customer, IBU-tec wants to further strengthen its position on the battery material growth market. As recently as mid-June IBU-tec announced a comprehensive sales cooperation for its own battery product with an Asian global player - even before the official beginning of the sales launch of its own LFP material in Q4/2021.

Dr. Arndt Schlosser, CSO, IBU-tec advanced materials AG: "As a result of the planned partnership, we can further push our market penetration in the battery sector. Both companies are equally benefiting from a cooperation. We supply the material produced by us, which Blackstone Technology will use for the cathode manufacturing of the battery cell. Together we would hence succeed in reliably building up a supply chain for LFP batteries. In this way we make a major contribution to the use and securing of sustainable energy sources in Germany."

Seite 1 von 3
IBU-tec advanced materials Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: IBU-TEC der nächste Stern am E-Mobility IPO Himmel ???
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material 02.08.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Vereinbarung mit Deutsche Wohnen SE über Abgabe eines erneuten freiwilligen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia unterzeichnen neue Vereinbarung über ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen unterstützt verbessertes Angebot der Vonovia für ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG schließt LOI mit innovativem Kathodenhersteller Blackstone Technology zur Belieferung mit eigenem LFP-Material (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:30 UhrDGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG schließt LOI mit innovativem Kathodenhersteller Blackstone Technology zur Belieferung mit eigenem LFP-Material
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Börsenpunk: Das sind die Favoriten für das zweite Halbjahr
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte