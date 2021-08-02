DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous IBU-tec advanced materials AG enters into LOI with innovative cathode manufacturer Blackstone Technology for supplies with own LFP material 02.08.2021 / 08:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Potential new customer specializes in the manufacturing of cathodes for LFP battery cells

- Further expansion of the positioning on the LFP battery growth market

- Planned partnership makes a major contribution to sustainability in Germany



Weimar, 02 August 2021 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has signed with Blackstone Technology, an innovative German cathode manufacturer, a letter of intent ("LOI") for supplies with own LFP battery material, which is produced at IBU-tec. According to the LOI, IBU-tec is to deliver battery raw materials in the three digit ton range during the first year and then tonnages up to the middle four digit range to the technology company. The IBU-tec material is intended for cathodes of LFP battery cells, which are used in the field of e-mobility also in special vehicle construction or in stationary energy storage systems, among others.

With the potential new customer, IBU-tec wants to further strengthen its position on the battery material growth market. As recently as mid-June IBU-tec announced a comprehensive sales cooperation for its own battery product with an Asian global player - even before the official beginning of the sales launch of its own LFP material in Q4/2021.



Dr. Arndt Schlosser, CSO, IBU-tec advanced materials AG: "As a result of the planned partnership, we can further push our market penetration in the battery sector. Both companies are equally benefiting from a cooperation. We supply the material produced by us, which Blackstone Technology will use for the cathode manufacturing of the battery cell. Together we would hence succeed in reliably building up a supply chain for LFP batteries. In this way we make a major contribution to the use and securing of sustainable energy sources in Germany."