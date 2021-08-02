Quadient Completes Divestment of Packaging Solutions Business and Production Site, Progressing on Strategy Execution and Industrial Footprint Optimization

This new milestone of the Company’s strategy contributes to its portfolio streamlining and industrial footprint optimization. The sale of the production facility will allow Quadient to immediately externalize approximately €14 million per year of production costs related to its Mail-Related Solutions business.

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, announced today the successful completion of the transaction for the divestment of its Automated Packaging Solutions (APS) business and production facility based in Drachten, the Netherlands. As previously anno u nced , total consideration from the sale to Standard Investment private equity firm amounts to more than €20 million.

The Drachten production site will continue to provide mid-range Document Systems solutions to Quadient for a period of time, while production is gradually transferred from Drachten to other Quadient industrial sites and suppliers, ensuring business continuity. The approximate 240 employees at the Drachten production site will continue with the business post-closing.

Geoffrey Godet, Chief Executive Officer of Quadient, commented: “The successful closing of this transaction marks another important step in our Back to Growth strategy. The resizing of our industrial footprint will help us support the high profitability of our Mail-Related Solutions in the future, and lead to significant cost optimizations over time. We are committed to conducting our activities in a responsible manner, and I am pleased that we found in Standard Investment the best home to support our talented APS and Drachten teams towards a promising future. As both our organizations advance in their new journey, at Quadient we will strengthen our focus on our high-growth solutions, bringing more innovation to market for the benefit of our customers.”

About Quadient

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC Mid & Small and EnterNext Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit https://invest.quadient.com/en-US.

About Standard Investment

Amsterdam-founded Standard Investment is a North-Western Europe-focused investment firm with offices in Amsterdam, Brussels and Stockholm, dedicated to "hands-on” investment in the mid-market. Founded in 2004, the firm operates with a philosophy of direct involvement with the companies in which it participates. Standard Investment has, among others, participations in Riedel, Synres, Aweta, The Future Group and Burger King Netherlands. With a team of 16 professionals, it manages a portfolio of 16 companies, spread over 4 countries with over 4,300 employees and a cumulative turnover above €1 billion.



Contacts

Laurent Sfaxi, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 61 39

l.sfaxi@quadient.com

financial-communication@quadient.com

Caroline Baude, Quadient



+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

c.baude@quadient.com OPRG Financial

Isabelle Laurent / Fabrice Baron

+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51 /+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27

isabelle.laurent@oprgfinancial.fr

fabrice.baron@oprgfinancial.fr

Attachment