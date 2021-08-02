checkAd

EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf to Evaluate Industrial Site in Sweden

DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
EcoGraf Limited: EcoGraf to Evaluate Industrial Site in Sweden

02.08.2021
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

EcoGraf to Evaluate Industrial Site in Sweden

Diversified Battery Anode Materials Company EcoGraf Limited (EcoGraf or the Company) (ASX: EGR; FSE:FMK; OTCQX: ECGFF) is pleased to advise that the Company has signed a land reservation agreement for an industrial site in Skellefteå, Sweden in northern Europe as a potential location for a European EcoGraf(TM) / Battery Anode Material facility.

As previously reported (refer ASX announcement European Battery Anode Material Facility 25 February 2021), EcoGraf has been investigating potential sites in a number of European locations, including in Germany and has decided to advance this process in Sweden.

The reservation agreement has been entered into with the Skellefteå municipality for a 65,000m2 site within Skellefteå Site East, which is one of Skellefteå's main industrial areas and is located within the Västerbotten region. This region benefits from an abundant supply of clean, renewable energy with the lowest industrial power costs in Europe, an educated and skilled labour force and a nearby port for ready access to key battery and industrial markets across Europe.

After completing a preliminary evaluation to select the site, EcoGraf will now proceed to undertake a more detailed assessment of a potential new development in Skellefteå. The industrial site is of sufficient size to include future expansions to accommodate increased production, further downstream value adding and battery anode recycling.

Skellefteå has a long tradition of industrial development and is a leader in promoting innovation, entrepreneurship and sustainability, with the largest private sector in northern Sweden.

 

The environmental credentials of the unique EcoGraf(TM) /purification process strongly aligns with the future clean energy demand in Europe and the recent EU legislative policy changes that require higher standards of environmental and social governance (ESG) in battery supply chains.

Wertpapier


