checkAd

Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to drive forward the digital agenda within community pharmacies

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 09:00  |  13   |   |   

CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Healthera is pleased to announce a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. Alliance Healthcare is the UK's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, supplying a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical, medical and healthcare products.

The OTC drug market is worth £2.6billion#, with dispensed prescriptions items in England worth £9.28billion##, and with only a small proportion of the market currently believed to be digital, there is an opportunity for all local pharmacies to move into this space. By subscribing to the Healthera App, local pharmacists will be able to benefit from the increasing trend of shopping going digital, as well as address the competitive pressure from online pharmacies.

Over 1,500 pharmacies currently use the Healthera platform to offer their patients a streamlined way of ordering prescriptions, buying over the counter medicines, and booking same-day delivery through the app.

As part of the partnership, Alliance Healthcare will be actively marketing the Healthera platform to independent pharmacies nationwide that are looking for a solution to secure their patient base and help grow their revenue. Working collaboratively and sharing expertise, the partnership will, in time, offer additional functionality to maximise the value of the pharmacy's inventory and clinical expertise, and to continue to help improve pharmacy revenue and efficiency.

Ashley Kilgas, Sales Director at Alliance Healthcare commented: "If the past year has shown anything, it's the importance of utilising technology to keep connected to each other. The dedication shown by our customers during the pandemic made one thing abundantly clear, they put the care for their patients first.

"Our partnership with Healthera is a fantastic step towards making available a suite of digital solutions designed to help pharmacies stay connected with patients and streamline dispensary processes empowering dispensary teams to focus on patients rather than admin. The Healthera app is built from the ground up to create an intuitive user experience putting interactions with community pharmacy literally in the palm of the patient's hand.

"Initially this will offer fantastic benefits for both patient and pharmacy team, but moving forward we aim to work with Healthera to evolve what the app can offer opening up new revenue opportunities for our customers."

Quintus Liu, CEO at Healthera, commented, "We are pleased to work with the innovative team at Alliance Healthcare that shares our drive to improve the revenue growth of pharmacies and our vision towards providing the one-stop-shop for healthcare eCommerce. Our teams are ready to bring several hundred more pharmacies on-board over the next few months, and we will be announcing new offerings right around the corner."

# Source: Statista, 2020, retail sales £
## Source: NHSBSA, Prescription Cost Analysis England 2020-21

URL: https://www.healthera.co.uk 
Email: press@healthera.co.uk 
Mailing HQ Address: Healthera Ltd, St John's Innovation Centre, Cowley Rd, Milton, Cambridge CB4 0WS
Contact Number: +44 (0)1223 755288




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to drive forward the digital agenda within community pharmacies CAMBRIDGE, England, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Healthera is pleased to announce a partnership with Alliance Healthcare. Alliance Healthcare is the UK's leading pharmaceutical wholesaler, supplying a comprehensive range of pharmaceutical, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Camellia Plc: Purchase of Bardsley England, the UK's second largest apple supplier
1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...