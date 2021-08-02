Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 10 March 2021, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S (“STG”) announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 600 million was launched with the purpose to adjust the Company’s capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group’s share-based incentive programme.

The buy-back programme is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules. The share buy-back programme will end no later than 28 February 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 26 July to 30 July 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 1,863,247 233,332,607 26 July 2021 16,404 129.87 2,130,381 27 July 2021 18,248 127.72 2,330,554 28 July 2021 18,868 127.75 2,410,361 29 July 2021 20,000 126.69 2,533,792 30 July 2021 20,000 127.98 2,559,612 Accumulated under the program 1,956,767 245,297,307

A detailed overview of transactions during the period 26 July – 30 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions STG owns a total of 2,540,341 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.61% of the total share capital.

