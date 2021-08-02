checkAd

Accenture Acquires LEXTA to Expand Capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.08.2021   

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired LEXTA, a consulting firm specialized in IT benchmarking and IT sourcing advisory. Headquartered in Berlin with additional offices in Düsseldorf, London, and Zurich, LEXTA’s team of more than 60 professionals joins Accenture’s Technology Strategy & Advisory group. LEXTA brings a proven track record in technology consulting services helping clients select the right solutions and vendors for their IT strategy. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

LEXTA is now part of Accenture — With the acquisition Accenture expands its capabilities in IT Benchmarking, Sourcing and Advisory. Welcome on board (Graphic: Business Wire)

Founded in 2003, LEXTA supports clients with in-depth insights on the IT provider market, offering detailed analysis and market comparisons of the quality, scope, processes and efficiency of both vendors and IT departments. LEXTA’s benchmarking and advisory services, especially for cloud, platform and application technologies, enable clients to make better, more informed decisions.

“With LEXTA’s comprehensive insights, we can better help our clients define the value of technologies such as cloud or platforms even more precisely. Combining LEXTA’s data-based analysis capability and Accenture’s technology advisory skills, we will further develop our joint IT sourcing and benchmarking advisory offering to ultimately realize new value for our clients,” said Frédéric Brunier, Accenture lead for Technology Strategy & Advisory Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Russia.

Working with clients across industries including utilities, logistics and manufacturing, LEXTA creates client value by increasing efficiency and effectiveness of their business and enabling clients to focus on their core operations. LEXTA’s capabilities complement Accenture’s ZBx agenda, which extends the traditional zero-based budgeting (ZBB) approach to align priorities across the organization, identify cost-saving opportunities and reinvest freed-up funds in technology-enabled business transformation.

Frank Riemensperger, market unit lead for Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia, added: “With this acquisition, we are expanding our team of highly skilled professionals who can help shape our clients’ transformational journey. LEXTA and Accenture will join forces to give precise insights in the IT provider market and help organizations make better IT strategy decisions. I am delighted to welcome the LEXTA team on board.”

Wertpapier


