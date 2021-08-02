checkAd

Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The burgeoning requirement for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, implementation of government initiatives, enactment of mandatory regulations regarding the usage of biodiesel,  and soaring demand for biodiesel for replacing crude oil are fueling the expansion of the biodiesel market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to exhibit huge expansion during 2021–2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has massively hampered the progress of the biodiesel market by disrupting the operations of freight, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Because of the implementation of strict lockdown measures by the governments of many countries, the demand for fuel has fallen massively since 2020. This was mainly because of the disruptions in transportation operations and the reduced requirement for daily transportation, on account of the closing down of offices and factories to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Depending on feedstock, the biodiesel market is divided into animal oils and vegetable oils. Between these, the vegetable oils category dominated the market in 2020. This was because of the abundant availability of vegetables as raw materials and the easy process required for converting vegetable oils into biodiesel.

The biodiesel market is also classified into power generation, fuel, and others, on the basis of application. Out of these, the fuel category led the market, both in terms of revenue and volume, in the past few years. Moreover, this category is predicted to expand rapidly during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for biodiesel as a fuel in the automotive, agriculture, railways, and maritime industries.

Across the globe, Europe held the largest share in the biodiesel market in 2020. This is credited to the increasing implementation of regulations by the governments of many countries for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, on account of their surging focus on improving air quality.

