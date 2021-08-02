checkAd

DGAP-News African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 09:30  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town

02.08.2021 / 09:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town

Leading a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to African Energy Week in Cape Town, Ryan Zinke will drive inter-continental partnerships and investment into emerging African markets

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (www.EnergyChamber.org) is proud to announce that Ryan Zinke, former U.S. Secretary of Interior under former-President Donald Trump, has confirmed his attendance and participation at African Energy Week (AEW) 2021, taking place in Cape Town on the 9th-12th of November 2021. Zinke will lead a delegation of American businesses, independent producers, and financiers to Cape Town, capitalizing on the expanding prospects present in emerging African markets, and introducing a wide network of stakeholders to African natural resource opportunities.

In his previous position, Zinke was responsible for all oil and gas licenses in the U.S., and was committed to natural resource expansion through the opening up of federal lands for oil, natural gas and mineral exploration and extraction. Zinke has maintained a strong position for the increased exploitation of fossil fuels. As he announced in the Interior Department's 2018-2022 strategic plan, "our mandate is multiple-use of public lands, and multiple-use also includes the development of natural resources as we seek to leverage American energy for American strength." A strong advocate for using oil and gas development as a catalyst for wider economic growth, Zinke will drive a discussion on how Africa can fully utilize its significant resource base - driven by productive U.S.-Africa partnerships - to initiate long-term socio-economic growth.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town DGAP-News: African Energy Chamber / Key word(s): Miscellaneous African Energy Chamber: Former U.S. Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke to Enhance U.S.-Africa Relations at African Energy Week in Cape Town 02.08.2021 / 09:30 The issuer is solely …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Agreement with Deutsche Wohnen SE to launch a new voluntary public takeover offer at ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Vonovia SE: Vereinbarung mit Deutsche Wohnen SE über Abgabe eines erneuten freiwilligen ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Conico Ltd.: ERSTES BOHRLOCH BEI RYBERG DURCHSCHNEIDET SIGNIFIKANTE SULFID-MINERALISIERUNG
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement