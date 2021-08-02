checkAd

Pareto Securities continues to be the market leading manager in the Nordic and SME Bond markets in Scandinavia and Germany thanks to successful track record in H1 2021

Pareto Securities continues to be the market leading manager in the Nordic and SME Bond markets in Scandinavia and Germany thanks to successful track record in H1 2021

Pareto Securities continues to be the market leading manager in the Nordic and SME Bond markets in Scandinavia and Germany thanks to successful track record in H1 2021

  • Pareto Securities a leader with 70 successful DCM transactions in H1 2021
  • More than 60 primary transactions with a total volume of approx. EUR 6.0 billion in the Nordic Bond market in Q2 2021 alone
  • Green and sustainability-related debt financing on the rise, especially in the Nordic bonds, but also in the German SME bond market

Frankfurt, August 2, 2021. Pareto Securities AS, an international investment bank headquartered in Oslo and a long-standing partner of SMEs in Scandinavia and Germany, successfully implemented more than 70 DCM transactions with a combined volume of about EUR 6.6 billion in the first half of 2021, thus underpinning its leading role in the Nordic Bond market segment. In view of a highly positive market sentiment, a total of more than 60 primary transactions were placed in the Nordic bond market in the second quarter of 2021 with a total volume of approximately EUR 6.0 billion. Already in the first quarter of 2021, 59 transactions with a total volume of EUR 4.6 billion were placed successfully. While the number of transactions in the German SME Bond market in Q2 2021 was below that of Q1 2021, the primary volume there more than tripled to EUR 2.0 billion in H1 2021 due to larger transaction volumes.

Lutz Weiler, CEO Pareto Securities Germany, states: "We were able to further expand our position as a leading player in the Nordic Bond segment in the first half of 2021. With 70 successful DCM transactions, Pareto Securities has once again demonstrated its expertise in placement. A very positive market environment, driven by the easing of COVID restrictions and high investor cash balances, fostered positive sentiment for primary transactions in the Nordic Bond market during the first six months of 2021. At the same time, we note that green investments in particular are attracting a lot of interest from the investor side. In general, the Nordic Bond format also offers many advantages for German issuers in the course of growth financing. We still see great potential here."

