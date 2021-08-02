checkAd

Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
02.08.2021, 10:00  |  32   |   |   

- The century-old vacuum cleaner brand embarks on a globalization strategy

DETROIT, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka (https://www.amazon.de/dp/B096FP2DKT?ref=myi_title_dp), a vacuum cleaner brand founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, announced the launch of a globalization drive by expanding its efforts in marketing worldwide. The aim is to transform the experience of cleaning one's home.

Eureka has maintained an excellent reputation for more than 100 years since its founding, and the brand has cumulatively represented over 20 percent share of the household cleaning market, serving over hundred million families globally.

Eureka has been focused on enhancing its capabilities in research and development of new products while expanding sales channels across markets. As a professional cleaning brand, Eureka has continuously improved its products in addition to building a complete portfolio of offerings in five major categories: Stick vacuum cleaner, floor cleaner, upright vacuum cleaner, canister vacuum cleaner, robot vacuum cleaner.

A key factor in Eureka's success has been the company's determination to have user feedback drive the direction of its R&D efforts, with the result that the company has continuously enhanced the cleaning experience for consumers through the ongoing development of new and innovative products that are suitable for use in different countries and markets and applicable to multiple household scenarios.

Eureka has established more than eight R&D and design centers worldwide and obtained over 400 patents for its products globally. The brand's industrial design team has received a number of international patents and authoritative awards over the past one year, including the IF, Red Dot and IDEA awards. Most notably, the stick vacuum cleaner Eureka Stylus has been named by US-based magazine Good Housekeeping as the "Most Valuable Stick Vacuum Cleaner of 2020".

Eureka attributes its strong R&D capabilities to its powerful hardware support. Powered by its smart lean factory and intelligent quality testing center, the brand has built competencies in the R&D of deep cleaning technologies as well as in intelligent and lean manufacturing, enabling the company to continuously take the lead in developing cutting-edge technologies and maintain a high level of quality in the past 100 years.

With a firm determination to pursue innovation in technology and be a pioneer in the development of new products, coupled with the progress in expanding globally, Eureka aims to deliver a superior and more comfortable home cleaning experience to consumers worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1585055/20210412163229.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience - The century-old vacuum cleaner brand embarks on a globalization strategy DETROIT, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Eureka (https://www.amazon.de/dp/B096FP2DKT?ref=myi_title_dp), a vacuum cleaner brand founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Camellia Plc: Purchase of Bardsley England, the UK's second largest apple supplier
1170.48% Retail Subscription Coverage for Tanmiah IPO
Biodiesel Market is Predicted to Witness Huge Growth in Coming Years: P&S Intelligence
Notice convening the extraordinary general meeting of AB Electrolux
Facevalue Launches Pan European Online Factoring Solution For SMEs
Castellum Aktiebolag announces a recommended public offer to the shareholders of Kungsleden ...
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
Healthera, a leading digital pharmacy platform, announces partnership with Alliance Healthcare to ...
Eureka Leads the Way in Transforming the Household Cleaning Experience
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
The Way of Advertising Future: Social Influencers and Content Creators
VeChain Releases New Milestone to PoA 2.0: Successful VIP-193 Testnet
Trends in Solid-State Batteries, Discussed by IDTechEx
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...