bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2021



Revenue development in the first half of 2021:

At EUR 56.8 million, gross betting and gaming revenue in the first half of 2021 was 8.8% below the prior-year figure (H1 2020: EUR 62.3 million). The main reason for this is the regulatory development in the core market of Germany. In February 2021, the bet-at-home.com AG Group implemented the conditions of the nationwide sports betting license obtained in November 2020 in the core market of Germany by implementing its own German platform for German customers. Legal requirements such as an elaborate registration process and a limited betting offer had a negative impact on customer activity in the first half of 2021, with the result that the European Football Championship in particular fell short of expectations. Although long-term legal certainty was gained in the core market of Germany as a result of the licensing, the upcoming implementation of cross-product monthly betting limits for online sports betting and online gaming is likely to lead to further revenue losses in Germany in the coming months. In addition, the online gaming segment in Germany developed below expectations in the first half of 2021 due to the ban on popular games such as roulette and blackjack. The attractiveness of the remaining licensable online gaming offering suffers from the limitations and regulatory requirements.



Earnings development in the first half of 2021:

EBITDA in the first half of 2021 was EUR 5.4 million (H1 2020: EUR 15.8 million). The decline results from higher marketing expenses, especially in connection with the European Football Championship (increase of EUR 3.1 million year-on-year), the recognition of provisions in connection with customer lawsuits in Austria amounting to EUR 3.2 million, the discontinuation of the Polish business as of June 1, 2021 due to legal changes, and the declining results in the online-gaming segment in Germany.