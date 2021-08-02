checkAd

DGAP-News bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
02.08.2021, 10:00  |  41   |   |   

DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2021

02.08.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Düsseldorf, 2 August 2021


Revenue development in the first half of 2021:
At EUR 56.8 million, gross betting and gaming revenue in the first half of 2021 was 8.8% below the prior-year figure (H1 2020: EUR 62.3 million). The main reason for this is the regulatory development in the core market of Germany. In February 2021, the bet-at-home.com AG Group implemented the conditions of the nationwide sports betting license obtained in November 2020 in the core market of Germany by implementing its own German platform for German customers. Legal requirements such as an elaborate registration process and a limited betting offer had a negative impact on customer activity in the first half of 2021, with the result that the European Football Championship in particular fell short of expectations. Although long-term legal certainty was gained in the core market of Germany as a result of the licensing, the upcoming implementation of cross-product monthly betting limits for online sports betting and online gaming is likely to lead to further revenue losses in Germany in the coming months. In addition, the online gaming segment in Germany developed below expectations in the first half of 2021 due to the ban on popular games such as roulette and blackjack. The attractiveness of the remaining licensable online gaming offering suffers from the limitations and regulatory requirements.


Earnings development in the first half of 2021:
EBITDA in the first half of 2021 was EUR 5.4 million (H1 2020: EUR 15.8 million). The decline results from higher marketing expenses, especially in connection with the European Football Championship (increase of EUR 3.1 million year-on-year), the recognition of provisions in connection with customer lawsuits in Austria amounting to EUR 3.2 million, the discontinuation of the Polish business as of June 1, 2021 due to legal changes, and the declining results in the online-gaming segment in Germany.

Seite 1 von 3
bet-at-home.com Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2021 DGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results bet-at-home.com AG: Group figures for the first half of 2021 02.08.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Düsseldorf, 2 August 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Reassessment of risks relating to Structured Alpha Funds
EQS-Adhoc: IGEA PHARMA TO BOOST REVENUES ENTERING THE GROWING CANNABIS MARKET
DGAP-Adhoc: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Deutsche Wohnen and Vonovia sign new agreement on merger of both companies
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO setzt rasantes Wachstum mit über 500.000 Neukunden in sechs Monaten fort
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia will den Aktionären der Deutsche Wohnen zeitnah neues Übernahmeangebot ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia intends to submit new takeover offer to Deutsche Wohnen shareholders in the ...
DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG schließt LOI mit innovativem Kathodenhersteller Blackstone ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG aktualisiert die Finanzprognose für 2021 und reduziert ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap erwirbt 49 % an AES-100 Inc., einem Unternehmen für grüne ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
EQS-Adhoc: Lindt & Sprüngli with double-digit sales growth and market share gains
DGAP-News: MicroVision Inc.: MicroVision Hires Dr. Thomas Luce to Lead EMEA Business Development and Announces ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: bet-at-home.com AG: Konzern-Geschäftszahlen des ersten Halbjahres 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21LYNX: bet-at-home: Schlag in die Magengrube. Es droht ein Absturz auf das Vorjahrestief
LYNX Analysen | Analysen
20.07.21bet-at-home.com senkt operative Gewinn-Erwartungen deutlich
4investors | Kommentare
19.07.21Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
PLX AI | Analysen
19.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
19.07.21DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: adjustment of revenue and earnings guidance for fiscal year 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs