checkAd

Construction contract (Roseni Maja)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
02.08.2021, 10:00  |  25   |   |   

Nordecon AS entered into an agreement with Roseni Kinnisvara OÜ, a member of the NG Investeeringud group, for the construction of Roseni Maja office building at Ahtri 4 in Tallinn. A six-storey building with two underground parking floors with a closed gross area of 15,150 sqm will be erected on the property.

The total value of the contract is close to EUR 17 million plus VAT, and the construction will be completed in June 2023.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Andri Hõbemägi
Nordecon AS
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +372 6272 022
E-mail: andri.hobemagi@nordecon.com
 www.nordecon.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Construction contract (Roseni Maja) Nordecon AS entered into an agreement with Roseni Kinnisvara OÜ, a member of the NG Investeeringud group, for the construction of Roseni Maja office building at Ahtri 4 in Tallinn. A six-storey building with two underground parking floors with a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Yara continues its transformation with divestment of Salitre phosphate mining project in Brazil
Abcam to Acquire BioVision for $340 million
Equinor ASA: Share buy-back
Addex Therapeutics to Release Half-Year 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August ...
Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buyback programme
Heineken Holding N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about 2021 EU-Wide Stress Test Results
Uxin Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F
Heineken N.V. reports 2021 half year results
Press news Biocartis Group NV: Update on Fire Incident at Biocartis Warehouse
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board