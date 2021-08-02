Construction contract (Roseni Maja)

Nordecon AS entered into an agreement with Roseni Kinnisvara OÜ, a member of the NG Investeeringud group, for the construction of Roseni Maja office building at Ahtri 4 in Tallinn. A six-storey building with two underground parking floors with a closed gross area of 15,150 sqm will be erected on the property.

The total value of the contract is close to EUR 17 million plus VAT, and the construction will be completed in June 2023.